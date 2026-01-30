Tanzania Allows Its Lawyers to Provide Legal Aid in Cases With No Conflict of Interest

29 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Arusha — THE Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs has launched a new program that will enable government lawyers and legal officers with qualifications to practice independently to provide legal aid services, particularly in cases where there is no conflict of interest with their employer.

Speaking at the official opening of training for Government Lawyers and Legal Officers in Arusha, Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla, representing the Minister of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Homera, said the program will help expand access to legal services, improve efficiency in legal work, and ensure the sustainability of legal aid services.

"The demand for legal aid services in the community is very high, and citizens still lack an adequate understanding of legal matters, their rights, and responsibilities. It is our duty as Government Lawyers to increase public awareness to continue building a peaceful and progressive nation," said Makalla.

Makalla also noted that a large number of citizens still require legal assistance but do not know where to go or how to access it. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of all lawyers to provide pro bono services as part of their contribution to the community.

Furthermore, Makalla urged Lawyers and Legal Officers to handle citizens' disputes with integrity, ensure that all cases are resolved to their conclusion, and provide regular updates on the progress of these cases.

"The government will continue to create enabling environments for Government Lawyers and all institutions providing legal aid services to ensure these services reach all Tanzanians fairly, justly, and effectively," Makalla added.

Read the original article on Daily News.

