Tanzania Agrees to Deepen Ties With the UK's Developing Countries Trading Scheme

Dodoma — TANZANIA and the United Kingdom have agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, industry, and investment, with a particular focus on raising awareness among the business community about the UK's Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS).

The agreement was reached during talks between Tanzania's Minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, and the UK Ambassador to Tanzania, Marianne Young at the Parliament offices in Dodoma.

During their discussion, the two leaders also discussed expanding collaboration in e-commerce to keep pace with global technological advancements and further increase trade between the two countries.

The Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) is a simpler and more generous preferential trading scheme that has been designed to boost trade with developing countries in order to support their development.

It benefits UK businesses and consumers by reducing the import cost of thousands of products from around the world.

The DCTS applies to 65 countries that are the least developed countries (LDCs) as defined by the United Nations and the low income and lower-middle-income countries as defined by the World Bank