Kenya: Tanzania, Kenya Reaffirm Partnership to Expand Staple Grain Trade

Nairobi — TANZANIA and Kenya have reaffirmed their commitment to boosting trade in the staple grain value chain, particularly white maize and rice.

The agreement was reached in a discussion between Tanzania's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Gerald Mweli, and Kenya's Principal Secretary, State Department for Agriculture, Dr Kipronoh Ronoh in Nairobi, Kenya.

ALSO READ: PM orders banks to help small-scale traders access bank loans

During their discussion, Mr Mweli told Kenya's Principal Secretary that Tanzania currently has sufficient grain production, with the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) holding over 500,000 tonnes of maize and rice in reserve and emphasized the country's readiness to continue trading maize with Kenya based on the East African country's market needs.

In another development, the Tanzanian delegation, led by Mr Mweli, held meetings with leadership and technical teams from Kenya's Ministry of Agriculture, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), and the Cereal Growers Association (CGA) where their discussions focused on strategies to strengthen sustainable grain trade, enhance strategic food reserves, and ensure regional food security in East Africa.