Kenya: Tanzania, Kenya Reaffirm Partnership to Expand Staple Grain Trade

29 January 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Nairobi — TANZANIA and Kenya have reaffirmed their commitment to boosting trade in the staple grain value chain, particularly white maize and rice.

The agreement was reached in a discussion between Tanzania's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Gerald Mweli, and Kenya's Principal Secretary, State Department for Agriculture, Dr Kipronoh Ronoh in Nairobi, Kenya.

ALSO READ: PM orders banks to help small-scale traders access bank loans

During their discussion, Mr Mweli told Kenya's Principal Secretary that Tanzania currently has sufficient grain production, with the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) holding over 500,000 tonnes of maize and rice in reserve and emphasized the country's readiness to continue trading maize with Kenya based on the East African country's market needs.

In another development, the Tanzanian delegation, led by Mr Mweli, held meetings with leadership and technical teams from Kenya's Ministry of Agriculture, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), and the Cereal Growers Association (CGA) where their discussions focused on strategies to strengthen sustainable grain trade, enhance strategic food reserves, and ensure regional food security in East Africa.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.