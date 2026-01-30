Africa: Tanzanian, Malawian Pilots Laud Ethiopian Airlines for Contributing to Dev't of Aviation in Africa

Addis Ababa — Pilots, who graduated from the Ethiopian Aviation University, have commended the role Ethiopian Airlines has been playing in connecting Africa and its people, and significantly contributing for the development of aviation in the continent.

Among them, the Tanzanian Michael Hillary said Ethiopian is the best airlines in Africa with many lines across Africa, and is helping the African people to connect to one another.

Commenting on the performance of the Ethiopian Aviation University from which he graduated, Hillary praised the university for producing well qualified pilots as well as professionals in related fields from across the African continent.

The instructors provided best training and the Ethiopian Airlines group in general made their best to make sure that they are making us perform at our best and making us the best pilots that we are supposed to be, he added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Our instructors did their best, and the Ethiopian Airlines group in general, to make sure that they're making us perform at our best and making us the best pilots that we're supposed to be."

As pilots, the Tanzanian stated that all the 58 graduates are supposed to be committed to their country, to the flags, the airlines. And Ethiopian Aviation University has equipped us with adequate knowledge and skill to fulfill this mission.

The other pilot from Malawi, Richared Ng'oma, said Ethiopian Airlines is amongst the biggest and the most reputable airlines in Africa, playing a paramount role in providing both service and training.

According to him, Ethiopian is working not only for Ethiopia but also the African continent, citing its investments in Malawi and Zambia, among others.

On January 17, 2026, Ethiopian Aviation University reaffirmed its position as Africa's leading aviation center of excellence by graduating 457 professionals from 12 countries, contributing directly to easing the global shortage of skilled aerospace professionals.