Ethiopia, Brazil Sign Market Access Protocol That Enhances Ethiopia's Accession to WTO

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Brazil have signed a Bilateral Market Access Protocol on trade in goods and services, an important milestone in Ethiopia's accession process to the WTO.

The Protocol was signed by Ambassador Tsegab Kebebew, Permanent Representative of Ethiopia to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, and Ambassador Guilherme de Aguiar Patriota, Permanent Representative of Brazil to the WTO, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Tsegab described the signing as both a significant technical achievement and a political affirmation of the strong and growing partnership between Ethiopia and Brazil, rooted in South-South cooperation, multilateralism, and development-oriented engagement.

He emphasized that the successful conclusion of the bilateral negotiations with Brazil represents a major step forward in Ethiopia's WTO accession process and contributes meaningfully to Ethiopia's deeper integration into the multilateral trading system.

In his remarks, Ambassador Guilherme de Aguiar Patriota highlighted the longstanding and friendly relations between Brazil and Ethiopia and reaffirmed Brazil's consistent support for Ethiopia's efforts to accede to the WTO.

He noted that Ethiopia's membership would strengthen the multilateral trading system by bringing in a dynamic and growing economy, and reiterated Brazil's commitment to supporting Ethiopia as it advances toward the successful completion of its accession.

He further underlined Brazil's strong interest in deepening economic relations with Ethiopia.

Both Permanent Representatives expressed their appreciation to the WTO Secretariat for its continued support and facilitation of the process.

The ceremony concluded with the exchange and formal deposit of the signed Protocol and its annexes with the WTO Secretariat, it was learned.