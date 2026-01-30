Ethiopia: WB, Ethiopia Agree to Strengthen Partnership, Support for Macroeconomic Reforms

Addis Ababa — The World Bank and Ethiopia have agreed to strengthen their partnership and continuous support to sustain the macroeconomic reforms.

According to a press release of Ministry of Finance, World Bank Vice President for the Eastern and Southern Africa Region, Ndiame Diop, and Finance Minister Ahmed Shide had talks on the sidelines of the 27th Horn of Africa Initiatives Ministerial Meetings in Mogadishu, Somalia.

During the meeting, the Minister briefed the Vice President on the role Ethiopia plays in the region and the importance of investing in regional integration.

He also commended the World Bank for the strong partnership and portfolio performance.

On his part, the Vice President congratulated the Government of Ethiopia on the achievements from the implementation of the macroeconomic reforms.

Diop further reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment to supporting Ethiopia's development aspirations.

The two parties have finally agreed on more collaboration to strengthen the partnership and continuous support to sustain the macroeconomic reforms, it was learned.