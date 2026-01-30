Ethiopia: WB, Ethiopia Agree to Strengthen Partnership, Support for Macroeconomic Reforms

29 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The World Bank and Ethiopia have agreed to strengthen their partnership and continuous support to sustain the macroeconomic reforms.

According to a press release of Ministry of Finance, World Bank Vice President for the Eastern and Southern Africa Region, Ndiame Diop, and Finance Minister Ahmed Shide had talks on the sidelines of the 27th Horn of Africa Initiatives Ministerial Meetings in Mogadishu, Somalia.

During the meeting, the Minister briefed the Vice President on the role Ethiopia plays in the region and the importance of investing in regional integration.

He also commended the World Bank for the strong partnership and portfolio performance.

On his part, the Vice President congratulated the Government of Ethiopia on the achievements from the implementation of the macroeconomic reforms.

Diop further reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment to supporting Ethiopia's development aspirations.

The two parties have finally agreed on more collaboration to strengthen the partnership and continuous support to sustain the macroeconomic reforms, it was learned.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.