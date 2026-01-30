Somalia, Egypt Strengthen Disaster Management Cooperation

29 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) chairman, Mohamud Moalin Abdulle, met Thursday with Egypt's ambassador to Somalia, Mohamed Salah Hassan, to discuss closer cooperation on humanitarian aid, disaster prevention, and capacity building for disaster management.

The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between the two countries, particularly in preparing for emergencies such as droughts, floods, and other crises.

Ambassador Hassan reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting Somalia during such emergencies and emphasized Egypt's role in assisting Somali institutions.

Both sides also discussed programs to strengthen SODMA staff capacity, including training provided by Egyptian experts in weather forecasting, risk assessment, and disaster management.

SODMA chairman Abdulle thanked Egypt for its ongoing support, describing the country as a strategic partner in promoting Somalia's stability and development.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.