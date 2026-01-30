Somalia, Egypt Strengthen Disaster Management Cooperation

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) chairman, Mohamud Moalin Abdulle, met Thursday with Egypt's ambassador to Somalia, Mohamed Salah Hassan, to discuss closer cooperation on humanitarian aid, disaster prevention, and capacity building for disaster management.

The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between the two countries, particularly in preparing for emergencies such as droughts, floods, and other crises.

Ambassador Hassan reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to supporting Somalia during such emergencies and emphasized Egypt's role in assisting Somali institutions.

Both sides also discussed programs to strengthen SODMA staff capacity, including training provided by Egyptian experts in weather forecasting, risk assessment, and disaster management.

SODMA chairman Abdulle thanked Egypt for its ongoing support, describing the country as a strategic partner in promoting Somalia's stability and development.