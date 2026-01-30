South Africa: Gauteng Hands Over 130 Operating Licences to Transport Operators

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport handed over 130 operating licences to compliant public transport operators on Thursday during a ceremony held at the Koedoespoort Regional Offices in Tshwane.

The handover is part of the provincial government's ongoing programme to clear the operating licences backlog and stabilise the public transport sector.

Since last year September, the department has issued more than 800 operating licences, demonstrating government's commitment to strengthening regulation and improving service delivery to both operators and commuters.

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the licence handover represents another important step towards restoring order and improving compliance within the sector.

"The licence handover reflects our determination to build a licensing system that is transparent, efficient and fair. Our focus is on bringing services closer to operators and ensuring that they are delivered within clear and reliable time frames," the MEC said.

She further emphasised that operators are expected to comply fully with regulatory requirements, including ensuring that vehicles are roadworthy, operating safely, and refraining from transferring or renting out operating licences.

"We expect operators to respect the rules of the road, provide safe and reliable services, and contribute to a public transport system that the people of Gauteng can trust. This partnership is central to building a stable, modern and accessible transport network," she said.

The department has committed to continuing to implement targeted interventions to eliminate the remaining backlog and strengthen the regulatory framework, ensuring a safe, reliable and efficient public transport environment for all Gauteng residents.