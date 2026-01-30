South Africa: Tribute for Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has paid tribute to Ekurhuleni's Member of the Mayoral Committee for Roads and Transport (MMC) Andile Mngwevu for being a dedicated public servant, whose work in transport planning made a real difference in the lives of residents.

Mngwevu lost his life last week after his vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Mozambique.

"Those who knew him speak of his humility, compassion and unwavering commitment to serving others. His integrity and kindness earned him deep respect across the communities he served.

"His attention to detail, principled leadership and genuine care for people set an example for all of us in local government. To his family - who have lost a beloved son, husband and father - please accept my heartfelt condolences," Diale-Tlabela said on Thursday.

The MEC also conveyed her condolences to Mngwevu's colleagues in the Ekurhuleni Municipality and all who knew him.

"We share in your grief. The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport stands with you during this painful time. His contribution to public service, from his days as a student activist in KwaThema to his leadership in municipal government, will be remembered.

"Though his passing leaves an irreplaceable void, his legacy of service, leadership and humanity will forever remain in the hearts of those he touched," she said.