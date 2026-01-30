Uganda: Govt Must Account for Missing NUP Leaders, Ssenyonyi Tells Parliament

29 January 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

The Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, has called on the government to explain the whereabouts of National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy presidents for Northern and Western Uganda, Lina Zedriga and Jolly Tukamushaba, along with hundreds of party supporters allegedly abducted before the elections.

"Efforts by the party and families to locate the missing leaders and supporters have been futile. The government must clarify their whereabouts," Ssenyonyi told Parliament under Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Ssenyonyi also raised concerns about the presence of security personnel at opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi's residence.

"If the authorities are interested in Kyagulanyi, they should issue a criminal summons rather than infringe on his rights," he said.

Responding, Minister of Information and Communications Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said the government is not targeting Kyagulanyi and that the security presence is intended to prevent public disorder reportedly planned from his home.

Ssenyonyi further urged Parliament to consider reports from African Union, European Union, and Inter-Religious Council of Uganda election observers in planning and monitoring future polls.

