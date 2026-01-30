South Africa: Four Crime Suspects Killed in KwaZulu-Natal - South African News Briefs - January 30, 2026

Four Crime Suspects Killed in KwaZulu-Natal

Police in KwaZulu-Natal say the four suspects killed in a shootout in Adams Mission, south of Durban, were wanted for several crimes, reports EWN. The group had been linked to house robberies, hijackings, and kidnappings, and had been monitored by police for some time. Officers said the suspects lived in nearby communities and had caused problems for residents in KwaMakhutha and Adams. Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said video evidence helped identify them. He added that the suspects fired shots when officers arrived, prompting police to return fire. Two guns were recovered at the scene.

Gigaba Back in Court in Transnet Corruption Probe

Former Public Enterprises Minister Dr Malusi Gigaba is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge, reports SABC News. This is part of ongoing investigations into alleged corruption at Transnet. Gigaba, who served as minister from 2010 to 2014, has not been indicted, and no trial date has been set. His lawyer, Nicholas Kourie, says the appearance is purely procedural and not a trial. No plea will be entered and no evidence will be heard. Kourie says Gigaba maintains his innocence and is cooperating with the legal process. He adds that Gigaba will not discuss the case in the media and will address it only in court at the proper stage.

Controversial Judge Ledwaba Named Sole Nominee for Top Gauteng Post

Acting Gauteng Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba has been shortlisted for the permanent judge president position despite being implicated at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, reports EWN. The Judicial Service Commission announced the candidates for interviews for positions in the country's superior courts. Ledwaba is the only nominee for the Gauteng High Court role. The commission is probing alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. Ledwaba's name was mentioned in claims that he received R2.5 million to grant bail to alleged crime kingpin Katiso "KT" Molefe. Ledwaba has denied this, asking to be given an opportunity to make his side known before the commission. He is set to be interviewed in April.

