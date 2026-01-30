Uganda: Mpigi Residents Appeal for Fire Engine After Bus Burns to Ashes On Kampala Highway

Residents of Mpigi District have appealed to government to provide the area with a fire-fighting truck to enable quicker response to fire outbreaks and prevent loss of life and property.

The appeal follows a fire incident involving a Trinity Bus, registration number RAE 2258, which caught fire and was completely destroyed along the Mpigi-Kampala highway at Kalagala in the early hours of today.

The incident highlighted the absence of a fire engine in the entire Greater Mpigi area.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Eyewitnesses said the bus, which was transporting passengers from Kampala to Rwanda, caught fire while in transit.

Despite efforts by residents to contain the blaze using water and sand, the fire spread rapidly and consumed the vehicle.

"My name is Kato Richard. We were still on the roadside when we saw the bus coming from Mpigi town towards Mbalala. We noticed smoke coming out of it, it stopped, passengers disembarked, and shortly after, the fire started," Kato said.

He added that residents, particularly youths who rushed to the scene, did their best to put out the fire.

"We tried to put out the fire using water and sand, but it kept spreading and we failed to save the bus," he added.

Another eyewitness, Salongo Mutyaba, said he noticed smoke coming from the bus as early as Mawonve and attempted to alert the driver, but the bus was moving at high speed.

"I followed the bus from Mawonve after seeing smoke, trying to warn the driver, but because of the speed he couldn't see me. When we reached Kalagala at the double curve, the fire intensified," Mutyaba explained.

Residents blamed the total loss of the bus on the absence of a fire-fighting vehicle in Mpigi District, saying emergency responders were unable to act beyond securing the scene.

"Police officers were present and secured the area, but when we contacted Mpigi Police, no fire engine came. By the time help could arrive from Kampala or Masaka, the bus was already burnt," residents said.

They further noted that the Mpigi-Kampala highway is a busy transport corridor frequently used by heavy trucks carrying flammable and hazardous materials, making the lack of a fire engine a serious safety risk.

"Our leaders know this road is very busy. Trucks carrying dangerous goods pass here daily, yet Mpigi Police has no fire engine. We appeal to authorities to urgently provide one," residents added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but passengers lost all their luggage that had been stored in the bus boot.