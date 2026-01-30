Uganda: Alan Kasujja Is New Media Centre Boss

President Museveni has directed the Minister of Information and Communication Technology and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, to appoint former BBC journalist Alan Kasujja as Executive Director of the Media Centre.

In a letter addressed to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the President said he had received correspondence dated November 27, 2025, regarding proposed changes at the Media Centre.

"I was not aware of the ongoing manoeuvres. However, some weeks ago, we discussed the idea of Allan Kasujja with you. I have already directed Dr. Chris Baryomunsi to appoint Allan Kasujja as Executive Director of the Media Centre. We can then look at the others," Museveni wrote in a letter dated December 27, 2025.

By the 'others', sources say the President was indicating the redeployment of those who had lobbied for the position, including Obed Katureebe, who has been the acting director of the government Communication centre.

The other is Duncan Abigaba, a former deputy director at the Government Citizen Interaction Centre, who local media Trumpet News reported had met the President to present himself for the position.

Ultimately, Kasujja's international media profile and broadcast experience weighed heavily in his favour.

"By copy of this letter, I direct Dr Chris Baryomunsi to initiate the procedures for appointing Allan Kasujja and, additionally, assessing others who could serve as Deputy," the President added.

Kasujja replaces Ofwono Opondo, who resigned in April 2025 after declaring his intention to join elective politics ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Opondo has since been elected unopposed as the Member of Parliament representing Older Persons for Eastern Uganda.

Kasujja left the BBC in August 2025 after more than a decade with the broadcaster.

He was a lead presenter on the World Service programme Newsday and hosted the Africa Daily podcast, one of the BBC's flagship Africa-focused productions. He returned to Kampala after 13 years based in London.

Before joining the BBC, Kasujja built his media career in Uganda, starting in the 1990s at Sanyu FM and later working across radio and television.

He also previously co-hosted The Big Breakfast on Capital FM alongside Jackie Lumbasi and Ramesh, and has presented the Ugandan version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Kasujja's appointment also comes amid growing scrutiny of his recent social media engagement, which has increasingly leaned toward government-aligned positions.

In the run-up to the January 15 vote, Kasujja's online commentary frequently echoed official narratives and projected him as an ally of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, with whom President Museveni referenced prior discussions on the Media Centre leadership.

As Executive Director of the Media Centre, Kasujja will serve as the government's chief spokesperson, tasked with articulating and defending state positions across local and international media at a politically sensitive moment.