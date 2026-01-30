South Africa: Cape Town to Spend R115m On Wall to Protect Motorists On N2 'Hell Run'

The City of Cape Town has passed an adjustment budget that will see R115m spent on building a security wall on the N2 'Hell Run', as well as pedestrian crossings, improved lighting, landscaping and access control.

On Thursday, 29 January, during a virtual council sitting, the city's adjustment budget, which includes this allocation, was adopted.

Local commuters and tourists have been attacked on a portion of the highway near the airport that has become known as the "hell run". In some cases, GPS directions have led motorists astray and into the hands of attackers armed with stones and firearms.

Last year, when the city announced its plans for the wall, they were criticised for a lack of community consultation, shielding tourists from the poverty experienced by communities living next to the highway and failing to address the root causes of crime.

On Thursday, during his council speech, Cape Town's mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said the budget of the city's Urban Mobility Department had been increased by R7-million for the design of the N2 Edge project. A further R108-million would be allocated in the 2027 financial year "to cover the bulk of the construction in that year".

The security barrier would make a "significant positive difference" to every motorist along the stretch and would...