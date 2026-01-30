South Africa: Joburg to Appoint First Deputy Mayor As Dada Morero No-Confidence Motion Postponed

29 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has survived another day after a no-confidence motion against him was deferred. City councillors were focused on debating whether to create a position for the first deputy mayor, weighing the R1.2m cost and the necessity of the new post amid rising living costs.

After almost 10 hours of deliberations on Thursday, 29 January, Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero walked out of the Conny Bapela Council Chambers still in his job, after a motion of no confidence against him was deferred.

The motion, brought by Al Jama-ah councillor and former mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, was postponed after the party requested that it be debated and voted on by secret ballot, citing Rule 18 of the Standing Rules and Orders of Council.

Although it is unlikely the motion will be considered in secrecy, as council rules do not provide for secret ballots in motions of no confidence or removal, nor do they give the speaker the authority to approve one, the party is hoping to secure support from smaller parties as well as the DA, which has previously tabled a similar motion against Morero without success, and, importantly, from a faction within the ANC.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The motion is expected to return to council on a date to be set by Speaker Margaret Arnolds.

Deputy mayor incoming

The key outcome of the meeting was the adoption of a report that clears the way for the city to appoint its first deputy mayor. This is a new political post...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.