South Africa: Joburg to Appoint First Deputy Mayor As Dada Morero No-Confidence Motion Postponed

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has survived another day after a no-confidence motion against him was deferred. City councillors were focused on debating whether to create a position for the first deputy mayor, weighing the R1.2m cost and the necessity of the new post amid rising living costs.

After almost 10 hours of deliberations on Thursday, 29 January, Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero walked out of the Conny Bapela Council Chambers still in his job, after a motion of no confidence against him was deferred.

The motion, brought by Al Jama-ah councillor and former mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, was postponed after the party requested that it be debated and voted on by secret ballot, citing Rule 18 of the Standing Rules and Orders of Council.

Although it is unlikely the motion will be considered in secrecy, as council rules do not provide for secret ballots in motions of no confidence or removal, nor do they give the speaker the authority to approve one, the party is hoping to secure support from smaller parties as well as the DA, which has previously tabled a similar motion against Morero without success, and, importantly, from a faction within the ANC.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The motion is expected to return to council on a date to be set by Speaker Margaret Arnolds.

Deputy mayor incoming

The key outcome of the meeting was the adoption of a report that clears the way for the city to appoint its first deputy mayor. This is a new political post...