South Africa: Many Nets, One Ocean - What SA's Fishing Debate Has Taught Us

After months of conversations with people who live from the sea - or live with the consequences of how it's managed - one thing is clear: SA's fishing industry is not a single story. It's a web of competing realities, bound together by a shared dependence on a finite, living resource.

From industrial trawlers to hand-line fishers, from scientists modelling biomass to officials trying to enforce the law with thinning budgets, everyone is working on the same ocean, but from very different angles.

What follows is not a verdict, but a synthesis: what we've learned by listening across the spectrum, where the real sticking points lie, what has worked and where there's genuine room for optimism about the future.

A system under strain

One of the most important lessons is that SA does have a fisheries management system that works - at least on paper.

The country pioneered sophisticated, science-based approaches to setting catch limits, particularly through feedback-driven management procedures that adjust Total Allowable Catches (TACs) in response to changing stock indicators. Internationally, South African fisheries science is still highly respected, especially in sectors like hake, where long-term management has prevented collapse and enabled recovery.

This counters a common perception that "there's no plan". There is a plan. The real problem is consistency: keeping the machinery running year after year, through political churn, fiscal pressure and environmental volatility.

That inconsistency is felt most acutely when science falters, not because the models are wrong, but because the inputs are compromised.

Delayed or...