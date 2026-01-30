Ethiopia Expands Rural Roads and Essential Services to Boost Market Access

30 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's government is scaling up investments in rural roads and essential services to better connect farmers with local and regional markets, strengthening the movement of goods and resources nationwide, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

The improved infrastructure is significantly reducing travel times and transportation costs, allowing farmers to bring their products to market more efficiently and increase their incomes.

Beyond economic gains, enhanced connectivity is expanding access to critical services such as healthcare, education, and agricultural support.

These efforts are helping to stimulate local economies, promote inclusive growth, and ensure that development reaches even the country's most remote communities--empowering rural households to build more resilient and prosperous livelihoods.

