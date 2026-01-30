Ethiopia Triumphs in National Wheat Production, Harvest Surpasses 126 Million Quintals in Six Months

Ethiopia's ambitious journey toward food sovereignty has achieved a remarkable milestone, with national wheat production reaching 126.69 million quintals within the first two quarters of the 2018 Ethiopian calendar, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced.

In a social media post today, PM Abiy said:

"Ethiopia's National Wheat Program is anchored in the goal to shift the country to a self-sufficient producer by increasing productivity, expanding irrigated cultivation, strengthening seed systems, and supporting smallholder farmers in key regions. "

He further said that, "During the first two quarters of the 2018 Ethiopian calendar, total national wheat production has already reached 126.69 million quintals, excluding output from irrigated wheat. I say well done and keep the momentum to our farmers!" ,PM Abiy said.