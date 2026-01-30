Uganda: 'Catch Me If You Can!' - Bobi Wine Taunts Muhoozi Amid Security Clampdown

Nairobi — Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has issued a defiant message to Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, declaring that security forces cannot apprehend him because ordinary citizens are shielding him.

In a pointed message directed at the army chief, Bobi Wine dared Muhoozi to arrest him.

"A rebel without a gun, hiding in plain sight, and yet you can't find me because I'm concealed by the people. Catch me if you can!"

The remarks come as Bobi Wine's whereabouts remain unknown following the disputed January 15 presidential election, which he claims was marred by fraud and intimidation.

On January 27, the opposition leader alleged that security operatives had intensified efforts to track him.

"Operatives went to Busabala. Asked staff if I had been there. Tried to compromise one to tip them off if I come around. There was an aerial drone hovering over the night before," he said, dismissing the operation as futile and adding that he would "reappear at an appropriate time."

US apology

The posts follow a dramatic reversal by Muhoozi, who earlier sparked concern after saying Uganda would suspend military cooperation with the United States, alleging that Bobi Wine had "kidnapped himself" with US Embassy support.

Muhoozi later deleted the posts and issued an apology.

"I want to apologise to our great friends, the United States, for my earlier tweets that I have now deleted. I was being fed with wrong information," he wrote.

He further clarified that Uganda's military cooperation with the U.S. would continue as usual, including joint operations in Somalia.

Muhoozi acknowledged the diplomatic intervention of Uganda's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare, in diffusing tensions.

"I must thank our super diplomat, H.E. Adonia Ayebare, for quickly resolving any issues we might have had with our good friends the United States of America," Muhoozi said.

He also expressed a wish for Ayebare to be appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The developments unfold amid heightened political tension after the Electoral Commission declared President Yoweri Museveni the winner with 71.65 per cent of the vote, extending his nearly four-decade rule.

Bobi Wine placed second with 24.72 per cent but rejected the results.

Earlier, Muhoozi sparked outrage with posts threatening the opposition and claiming security forces had killed 22 alleged opposition "terrorists."

He also issued a 48-hour ultimatum for Bobi Wine to surrender, warning he would otherwise be treated as an outlaw.

Bobi Wine said security forces raided his home in Magere, cut electricity, disabled surveillance cameras, and deployed helicopters, leaving his family confined inside.