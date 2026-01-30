Uganda: U.S. Senator Calls On Uganda to Drop Charges Against Bireete

A senior United States senator has urged Ugandan authorities to drop all charges against human rights activist Sarah Bireete, following her release on bail after nearly a month in detention.

In a post on social media, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Bireete should not face continued prosecution.

"I am glad that Sarah Bireete has been released on bail, but the charges against her should be dropped entirely by Ugandan authorities," Shaheen said.

"The sustained repression against civil society and opposition leaders in Uganda must end."

Bireete, a human rights lawyer and executive director of the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), was arrested on December 30, 2025, and remanded to custody before being granted bail on January 28, 2026, by the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court in Kampala.

Under the bail conditions, the court ordered her to pay Shs1 million in cash, present non-cash sureties, surrender her passport and seek court permission before travelling outside the country.

Prosecutors charged Bireete with unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data from the National Voters' Register, allegations she has denied.

Her lawyers argue that the charges are politically motivated and aimed at criminalising legitimate civic engagement.

Local and international rights organisations have criticised the arrest, describing it as part of a broader crackdown on civil society, opposition figures and independent voices.

Several groups say the case reflects a shrinking civic space and increased use of the criminal justice system to deter dissent.

Senator Shaheen has previously raised concerns about governance and human rights in Uganda.

In a recent statement co-signed with Senator Cory Booker, she urged the U.S. government to consider diplomatic and policy measures to promote accountability and democratic standards.

Ugandan authorities have defended the prosecution, insisting that the case is being handled in accordance with the law.

Government officials have repeatedly said arrests and prosecutions are based on alleged criminal conduct, not political affiliation.

Bireete is expected to return to court on February 27, 2026, as the case proceeds.