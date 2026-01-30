Uganda: Minister Baryomunsi Dismisses Claims of Besigye's Ill Health As Opposition, Wife Push Back

The Minister for Information and Communications Technology and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, has yet again dismissed claims that detained opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye is critically ill, insisting that the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) is stable and receiving adequate medical care while on remand at Luzira Prison.

Speaking during NBS Frontline on Thursday, Baryomunsi said Besigye had suffered only a "minor ailment" which has since been treated.

"Dr. Kizza Besigye got a small upset. His personal doctor came in and it was managed. Right now he is not in danger. You can take it from me," he said.

Baryomunsi added that he had personally cross-checked with medical authorities and reviewed medical reports, which, he said, confirmed that Besigye's condition was not worrying.

"I have seen medical reports and I can authoritatively say his condition isn't worrying," he said.

Baryomunsi also addressed claims made by Besigye's wife, Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS, who has repeatedly raised alarm over her husband's health and alleged denial of access to proper medical care.

"Winnie Byanyima can say what she wants, but the eye sees what it wants," he said, adding that Byanyima was not listed among Besigye's close contacts for emergencies when he was admitted to Luzira Prison.

According to Baryomunsi, the list of next of kin and close contacts was provided by Besigye himself upon his admission to prison.

"When he came to Luzira, he gave the prison authorities a list of close contacts for issues of welfare. Winnie Byanyima lives outside the country and she wasn't on the list in case of emergencies," he said, describing the matter as an internal family issue.

The minister further denied allegations that Besigye is being held in degrading conditions, stating that his accommodation is self-contained and that he has access to amenities, including a television. He added that listed next of kin are permitted to bring food and remain in contact with both Besigye and his doctors.

While acknowledging public concern, Baryomunsi said the government sympathises with the detained opposition leader and called for the expedited handling of his case.

"We sympathise with Dr. Besigye. My prayer is that he gets a speedy trial," he said.

Earlier this week, while addressing journalists at the Media Centre, Baryomunsi reiterated that Besigye had suffered what he described as a "minor diarrhoea illness", which was promptly treated by prison medical staff. He said Besigye has access to both prison doctors and his personal physicians, including biological siblings who are part of his medical team.

Responding to Baryomunsi's remarks during the same NBS Frontline programme, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the outgoing Kira Municipality Member of Parliament and spokesperson of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), sharply criticised the minister.

"This man, Baryomunsi, speaks for government but nowadays he speaks like he is the spokesperson of Besigye's imprisonment. He speaks like he has a personal problem with Besigye," he said.

Ssemujju described health matters as sensitive and accused the minister of violating ethical standards.

"The issue of health is very critical. Even doctors don't speak about people's illnesses in the details Baryomunsi discussed. Anyone sensible and who cares about Uganda will need to have a healing process," he added.

"Is there anyone who would want to portray their family members as critically ill when they are not? I would not think so. It is inappropriate of anybody to be in public discussing the health details of any individual," said National Unity Platform (NUP) Treasurer, Counsel Benjamin Katana of Baryomunsi's remarks.

The PFF has over the past week raised alarm over Besigye's health, claiming he is critically ill and being denied unrestricted access to his personal doctors. The party accused the state of trivialising a life-threatening situation and described Baryomunsi's remarks as unethical.

"It is a breach of medical ethics and humanity when a fellow medical professional chooses to lie and trivialize a life-threatening situation," the party said in a statement.

According to the PFF, Besigye was last week urgently transferred from Luzira Prison to a medical facility at Bugolobi Village Mall under heavy security deployment.

Winnie Byanyima has strongly disputed the minister's assertions, accusing him of misrepresentation and dishonesty. In a series of posts on X, she said she is officially registered at Luzira Prison as Besigye's next of kin, directly contradicting Baryomunsi's claims.

"Minister Baryomunsi is a shameful liar, casually misrepresenting a prisoner who cannot speak for himself," she wrote, challenging the Uganda Prisons Service to publicly deny her status.

She further accused authorities of attempting to divide Besigye's family and distract the public from what she described as state-led persecution.

Addressing journalists at her residence in Kasangati, Wakiso District last week, Byanyima alleged that prison authorities failed to inform her when her husband was rushed for medical attention and claimed he is being guarded by high-ranking security and intelligence officers.

She also accused President Yoweri Museveni of using state power, the military, and the justice system to silence Besigye, whom she described as a key obstacle to a long-term plan to extend Museveni's rule through his son.

Besigye, a former personal physician to President Museveni and one of his longest-serving political challengers, has contested the presidency four times unsuccessfully. He has been in detention for over a year without trial following his arrest in Nairobi in November 2024, facing treason-related charges.

At his most recent appearance before the Kampala High Court on December 30, 2025, Besigye and his co-accused -- Obed Lutale and Capt. Denis Oola -- entered not-guilty pleas by court order after declining to plead. The case was adjourned to January 21, 2026, but the Uganda Prisons Service failed to produce Besigye and Lutale in court, citing health concerns. The matter was further adjourned for three weeks to allow the accused's health to stabilise.

Last year, Besigye was also reported to be critically ill following a hunger strike demanding justice, claims the government similarly dismissed, insisting prison facilities were capable of providing adequate medical care.