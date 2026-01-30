The Minister for Information and Communications Technology and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, has reiterated that opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, is not being pursued by the government and has no reason to remain in hiding.

Speaking during NBS Frontline on Thursday, Baryomunsi dismissed claims that Kyagulanyi is under threat from state agencies, stressing that the government of Uganda has no intention of arresting or harming him.

"On behalf of the government of Uganda, Kyagulanyi is not a wanted man," he said.

The minister emphasised that no security organ including the police, the army, or any other state agenc is pursuing the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader.

He urged Kyagulanyi to return to his home and conduct his activities within the confines of the law, adding that other former presidential candidates continue to live peacefully in the country.

Baryomunsi's remarks echo earlier statements by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, who earlier this week dismissed Kyagulanyi's claims that his life is in danger. Speaking during NBS Barometer on Tuesday, Nabbanja described his decision to go into hiding as unnecessary and politically motivated.

"No one is looking for Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. He should stop the comedy and return home to his family," she said, characterising his actions as political theatrics.

Kyagulanyi, a two-time presidential candidate, lost the January 15 presidential election to incumbent President Yoweri Museveni. He has since rejected the results, alleging widespread electoral irregularities and vote rigging.

On January 16, 2026, Kyagulanyi reportedly left his residence in Magere and went into hiding, citing a military raid on his home and expressing fears for his personal safety.

Since then, he has continued to issue regular updates to supporters via social media, maintaining that he is being targeted by state security agencies.

However, government officials have consistently denied these allegations. In an exclusive interview with NBS Television on Sunday, Baryomunsi reiterated that Kyagulanyi remains free to return home.

"There's no need for him to be in hiding. Nobody wants him. He is not under pursuit by the police, the army or the state.

He is free to come from wherever he is hiding, return to his home, and observe law and order," he said, urging him to end what he termed "theatrics to create a story where there is none."

Despite these assurances, Kyagulanyi has continued to insist that his safety is at risk. Over the weekend, he alleged that security forces raided his home and assaulted his wife, Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi.

The allegations were dismissed by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who denied that the military targets women.

However, Muhoozi stated that security agencies are actively pursuing Kyagulanyi--remarks that appeared to contradict earlier statements from other government officials who insist he is neither wanted nor under threat.