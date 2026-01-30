South Africa: De Kock Blasts SA to Series Victory

30 January 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

Quinton de Kock's explosive 115 off 49 balls led South Africa to a commanding seven-wicket win over the West Indies in the second T20 international at Centurion.

De Kock's innings featured six fours and 10 sixes, setting up a chase of 221 with ease.

Ryan Rickelton (77*) joined him in a 162-run partnership, guiding the Proteas to 225-3 with 15 balls to spare.

Shimron Hetmyer (75) and Brandon King (49) kept the Proteas on their toes early on, sparking the Windies' innings after being asked to bat first by the Proteas.

Their knocks guided the visitors on before Sherfane Rutherford (57*) smashed it in the latter part of the innings to get them to a total of 221-4 in their 20 overs . The score was certainly one that looked competitive.

Keshav Maharaj (2-22) and Kagiso Rabada (1-38) were key in keeping the total chaseable, though, preventing it from getting out of reach.

South Africa won the first match by nine-wickets and following their seven-wicket win here, they now take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

The final match at Wanderers on Saturday will be the annual Pink Day spectacle, with the hosts eyeing a whitewash ahead of the T20 World Cup in India next month.

Pictured above: Proteas

Source: @proteasmencsa

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.