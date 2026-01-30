South Africa: De Kock Blasts SA to Series Victory

Quinton de Kock's explosive 115 off 49 balls led South Africa to a commanding seven-wicket win over the West Indies in the second T20 international at Centurion.

De Kock's innings featured six fours and 10 sixes, setting up a chase of 221 with ease.

Ryan Rickelton (77*) joined him in a 162-run partnership, guiding the Proteas to 225-3 with 15 balls to spare.

Shimron Hetmyer (75) and Brandon King (49) kept the Proteas on their toes early on, sparking the Windies' innings after being asked to bat first by the Proteas.

Their knocks guided the visitors on before Sherfane Rutherford (57*) smashed it in the latter part of the innings to get them to a total of 221-4 in their 20 overs . The score was certainly one that looked competitive.

Keshav Maharaj (2-22) and Kagiso Rabada (1-38) were key in keeping the total chaseable, though, preventing it from getting out of reach.

South Africa won the first match by nine-wickets and following their seven-wicket win here, they now take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

The final match at Wanderers on Saturday will be the annual Pink Day spectacle, with the hosts eyeing a whitewash ahead of the T20 World Cup in India next month.

Pictured above: Proteas

