Somalia: No, Document Claiming Chinese Foreign Minister Cancelled Visit to Somalia Over Security Concerns Fake

No, document claiming Chinese foreign minister cancelled visit to Somalia over security concerns fake

IN SHORT: The Chinese embassy in Somalia dismissed a document circulating on social media as a fabrication, clarifying that foreign minister Wang Yi skipped the stop due to a scheduling change and not security threats.

A document circulating on Facebook claims that China cancelled a planned official visit to Mogadishu, Somalia because of security concerns.

The document, presented as an official statement from China's ministry of foreign affairs and dated 9 January 2026, says a Chinese delegation turned back while approaching Somali airspace after a security assessment.

The document began circulating in early January, after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was on his annual Africa tour, which included visits to Ethiopia, Tanzania and Lesotho. This continued China's tradition of choosing Africa as the destination for its first foreign trip of the year.

Although a stop in Somalia had been announced, it did not take place, with Chinese officials later saying the change was due to a scheduling adjustment.

Somalia has long faced security challenges, including attacks by the militant group Al-Shabaab, often targeting government institutions, foreign delegations and high-profile locations in Mogadishu.

In the two weeks before the document's date, Somali forces and their allies were involved in clashes with Al-Shabaab militants in parts of Lower Juba, about 500 kilometres south of Mogadishu. Incidents such as these often result in civilian deaths, including children, highlighting the fragile security situation.

But is it legitimate? We checked.

Fake document

Several countries routinely issue travel advisories for their officials and citizens visiting the Somali capital, because of evolving security assessments.

But on 9 January, the Chinese embassy in Somalia dismissed the letter as "fake" through its official X account.

The embassy also shared an official statement titled "Remarks by Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in Somalia". In the statement, the spokesperson refuted the reports that minister Wang had postponed a scheduled visit to Somalia.

The circulating document is not authentic.

