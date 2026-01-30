South Africa: January Food Prices Rise Again After December Dip

The average household food basket rose by R67.99 in January showing prices increased again after a brief dip in December.

Households now spend about R5,401 a month on basic food entering January already stretched by school costs, debt and bills.

Food prices climbed again at the start of the year, according to the latest Household Affordability Index, reversing some of the small relief seen in December.

The data shows that the cost of a basic household food basket increased by 1.3% from December to January. This pushed the average monthly food bill to about R5,401 for a family.

January is already a high-pressure month for many households. Families must cover school-related expenses such as uniforms, stationery and transport, often while repaying money spent during December.

The rise in food prices means households have even less room to manage these costs. When money runs short, families are forced to stretch meals, skip certain foods, or reduce how much they eat.

The index shows that households are still unable to afford enough food for the month, even before January's additional costs are considered.