Uganda: Security At Bobi's Home Is 'Access Control,' Not Siege, Says Baryomunsi

The Minister for Information and Communications Technology and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, has defended the continued security deployment at the Magere residence of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, saying the measures are intended to prevent the premises from being used as "a hub for public disorder."

Baryomunsi made the remarks while responding to concerns raised by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Joel Ssenyonyi, during a parliamentary session on Thursday.

Ssenyonyi had questioned the legality and intent of the heavy security presence at Kyagulanyi's home, which opposition figures have repeatedly described as an illegal siege.

According to Baryomunsi, the deployment is a matter of access control, particularly in the absence of the homeowner.

"When the head of the home is not there, you don't want the whole crowd of Ugandans to converge there. Therefore, there is some access control, but it is harmless," he said.

Baryomunsi minister also took a personal swipe at the LoP, saying, "Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, does not qualify to lecture me in this House; I taught him at Makerere."

Baryomunsi's position was later echoed by the Minister of State for Internal Affairs, David Muhoozi, who dismissed claims that Kyagulanyi's residence had been turned into a prison.

"A home can only be deemed a prison if it is gazetted and has people occupying it. Kyagulanyi himself is not home," he said, adding that if the concern was about inconvenience caused by security presence, "such issues can be ironed out."

On January 16, 2026, Kyagulanyi reportedly left his residence in Magere and went into hiding, citing a military raid on his home and expressing fears for his personal safety. Since then, he has continued to issue regular updates to supporters via social media, maintaining that he is being targeted by state security agencies.

Despite these assurances, Kyagulanyi has continued to insist that his safety is at risk. Over the weekend, he alleged that security forces raided his home and assaulted his wife, Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi.

The allegations were dismissed by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who denied that the military targets women.

However, Muhoozi stated that security agencies are actively pursuing Kyagulanyi--remarks that appeared to contradict earlier statements from other government officials who insist he is neither wanted nor under threat.

The parliamentary exchange, however, extended beyond the Magere residence to allegations of abductions of senior NUP leaders.

Ssenyonyi vowed to continue demanding accountability from government over the whereabouts of missing opposition members, saying Parliament remains one of the few avenues available to seek answers.

"I don't care if some Members of Parliament complain that I am pestering government. The floor of Parliament is one of the avenues I can use to task government for the whereabouts of opposition supporters abducted by the State," he said.

Ssenyonyi added that efforts by the party and affected families to trace the missing leaders had yielded no results.

"Efforts by the party and families to locate the missing leaders and supporters have been futile. The government must clarify their whereabouts," he said.

In response, Muhoozi denied allegations that the state had abducted NUP leaders, including Deputy President for Northern Uganda Lina Zedriga Waru and Deputy President for Western Uganda Jolly Jacklyn Tukamushabe.

"If you breach the law, you get arrested, and we can account for all those people in custody. It may delay to be produced in court, but the State does not abduct," he said, acknowledging that suspects may at times be produced in court beyond the constitutionally stipulated 48 hours.

Ssenyonyi rejected the explanation, insisting that the continued disappearance of opposition figures without formal charges or court appearances was unacceptable.

"It is unacceptable that people are abducted and their whereabouts remain unknown. Why can't they be produced in court?" he asked.

According to Ssenyonyi, Lina Zedriga Waru was abducted from her home on January 15, while Jolly Jacklyn Tukamushabe was reportedly abducted a day earlier from Rukiga District.

As of press time, both remained unaccounted for.