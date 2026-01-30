Somalia Steps Up Political Dialogue Ahead of Broader National Talks

Mogadishu — Delegations from Somalia's federal government and the Somali Future Council held a second round of talks on Thursday, part of ongoing efforts to revive political dialogue in the country, officials said.

The meeting serves as a preparatory step toward a broader conference called by the federal government, which is expected to bring together former national leaders and representatives from regional states, notably Jubaland and Puntland.

Discussions focused on setting the agenda for the anticipated conference, its format, and ways to foster an inclusive and consultative environment aimed at addressing key national issues.

Officials from both sides stressed the need to accelerate the dialogue to reach a lasting political settlement based on consensus, national unity and political stability, they said.