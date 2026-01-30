Somalia Hosts UN Diplomats As It Wraps Up Security Council Presidency

New York — Somalia's permanent mission to the United Nations hosted a reception for ambassadors and diplomats at UN headquarters in New York, marking the end of the country's month-long presidency of the UN Security Council.

Speaking at the event, Somalia's UN ambassador, Abukar Dahir Osman, known as Baalle, said it was a point of pride for Somalia to lead the Security Council again after 54 years, calling it a clear sign of the country's recovery, progress and return to the global stage.

He said Somalia's presidency was anchored in strengthening the rule of law, upholding international norms and boosting multilateral cooperation at a time of growing global crises and what he described as increasing violations of international law.

Baalle also highlighted the resilience, creativity and determination of the Somali people, saying they respond to challenges, abuses and misinformation with unity, confidence and sustained action.

The event, which formally closed Somalia's Security Council presidency, featured performances by Somali artists showcasing traditional music and dance, drawing strong interest from attending diplomats and guests and highlighting Somalia's rich cultural heritage.