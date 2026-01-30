Somalia: Somali Army, Allies Carry Out Security Operations Against Al-Shabab in Lower Shabelle Region

30 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's national army, backed by international partners, has carried out planned security operations targeting al-Shabab fighters in the Mubarak area of the Lower Shabelle region, the defence ministry said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said the operations were part of ongoing efforts by the federal government to dismantle the militant group and clear remaining strongholds in Lower Shabelle.

The ministry said the operations were carefully planned to ensure civilian safety while degrading al-Shabab's operational capabilities, which it described as a continuing threat to national security.

Somalia's government reiterated its commitment to sustaining military operations against al-Shabab in coordination with international partners to achieve lasting peace and stability.

