Kenya: NYS Breaks Ground On 120 Staff Housing Units At Gilgil Paramilitary Academy

30 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The National Youth Service (NYS) on Wednesday marked a major milestone with the official ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of 120 staff housing units at the NYS Paramilitary Academy in Gilgil, a project aimed at improving staff welfare and strengthening institutional capacity.

The ceremony was presided over by Deputy Commandant General (DCG) Evans Yaite, who represented the Commandant General.

In his remarks, Yaite described the project as a "dream come true" for the Service, saying it reflects the government's firm commitment to transforming the NYS and enhancing the welfare of its officers.

The staff housing initiative forms part of a broader infrastructure development programme at the Academy, which also includes plans for the construction of new recruits' barracks.

Officials said the combined developments are expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency and fundamentally transform the face of the NYS Paramilitary Academy, positioning it to better deliver on its national mandate.

Once completed, the proposed barracks are expected to accommodate more than 30,000 recruits, substantially expanding the Academy's training capacity.

"These developments will significantly enhance operational efficiency and fundamentally change the face of the Academy," the Service said.

Yaite added that improved housing would boost staff morale, productivity and overall operational effectiveness.

Also in attendance were Richard Tuta, Regional Lead for the Rift Valley Region at the State Department for Housing and Urban Development; Loice Koech, Director of the NYS Paramilitary Academy; George Kamau, Deputy Director; and Philip Koech, Head of Building at NYS Headquarters, alongside other senior government officials.

The Service said the project reaffirms the government's dedication to strengthening NYS infrastructure and capacity, in line with its mission of service, discipline and national development.

