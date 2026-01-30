South Africa: Philippi Massacre - Families to Bury Loved Ones This Weekend

At the memorial service for Mfanelo Songxengo, one of nine victims shot two weeks ago, community members blamed poor policing for the murders

More than 100 people gathered at the home of Mfanelo Songxengo on Thursday for a memorial service.

Songxengo was one of nine people shot dead two weeks ago at a shebeen not far from his home in Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East, Cape Town.

The 32-year-old, self-taught electrician, who specialised in repairing televisions and radios, was described as soft spoken and humble, but tough-minded. He was said to be a "people's person", who cared for others. He will be laid to rest over the weekend in the Eastern Cape.

On Monday, 19-year-old Bheki Manxiwa appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court charged with the murders. His next court appearance is expected to be on 2 February.

Police believe the massacre may be related to extortion. It has become commonplace in Marikana that street vendors and businesses have to pay "protection fees" or face violence.

SAPS Western Cape spokesperson Constable Ndakhe Gwala told GroundUp that following Manxiwa's arrest, there have been "no new developments to report" and the investigation continues.

At the memorial, community members raised concerns about a lack of policing and no street lighting in the vast and densely populated informal settlement.

"For many years we have complained, but we have not been heard," said Landile Tyenda, a friend of Songxengo. "This is not the first time such an incident has happened in Marikana, where people have been shot in large numbers."

"The way people die here is terrifying. This area is known for murders by gunshot," said Thobile Mndayi, mourning the death of Songxengo. "We are devastated by what happened."

"Most of the murders happen at night when it is dark," said community leader Loyiso Nqikiza. He said crime reigns freely in Marikana.

Many residents feel they have been forgotten by the government and that their living conditions continue to deteriorate.

Nearby, another victim of the shooting, Bongisa Mbengu was also being mourned. He too will be buried this weekend in the Eastern Cape.

Two other victims, Heinrich Heinie Opperman and Marlo Fisher, will be buried this weekend in Cape Town.