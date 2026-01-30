Uganda: NRM's Johnson Kanyomozi Concedes Defeat in Ibanda Mayoral Race

Johnson Kanyomozi, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, has formally conceded defeat in the Ibanda Municipality mayoral elections, urging his supporters to back the victor, Independent candidate Deus Murinde.

The Independent Electoral Commission (EC) announced that Murinde won with 13,508 votes, narrowly defeating Kanyomozi, who garnered 13,423 votes--a margin of just 85 votes.

Speaking to Nile Post on Friday, Kanyomozi confirmed he would not challenge the results.

"I accept the results as declared by the Electoral Commission. The people of Ibanda have spoken, and I respect their decision," he said.

Kanyomozi also pledged to fully support the mayor-elect, calling on his supporters to work with Murinde to promote development and progress in the municipality.

"I urge all my supporters to rally behind the mayor-elect, Deusdedit Murinde, and work with him to ensure development and progress for Ibanda Municipality," he noted.

Currently serving as LCIII Chairperson for Bisheshe Division, Kanyomozi announced his decision to retire from active politics, citing personal disappointment.

"I have decided to step back from active politics. The very people who introduced me to politics eventually betrayed me," he said.

Observers have praised Kanyomozi's concession, describing it as a demonstration of political maturity and a commitment to democratic principles.

The victory marks a return to leadership for Deus Murinde, who previously served as mayor when Ibanda was still a town council.