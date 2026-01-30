Uganda: Tororo Politicians Clash With Tanga Odoi Over Alleged Electoral Interference

Since his appointment as Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement Electoral Commission in 2015, Dr. Tanga Odoi has remained one of the most influential figures in Uganda's political landscape.

In his home district of Tororo, it is widely believed that politicians intending to vie for elective office must first seek his counsel before declaring their ambitions. Some political observers claim that failure to do so could jeopardize one's chances at the polls.

Several politicians have openly tested Dr. Odoi's political weight, among them is Sarah Achieng Opendi, the current Woman Member of Parliament for Tororo District.

During the just-concluded general elections, Opendi accused Dr. Odoi of orchestrating electoral malpractice in several polling stations near his home area, allegedly in favour of her opponent, Akoth Angella, who defeated her by a narrow margin of 35 votes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking on the matter, Opendi claimed that irregularities occurred in parts of Kisoko, Petta, and sections of Nagongera Sub-county.

"In parts of Kisoko, Petta, and some areas of Nagongera, Tanga Odoi personally led some uniformed security personnel. Ballots were ticked, and close to 10,000 votes were added in favour of my opponent," Opendi alleged.

Tanga however, dismissed this accusations, insisting there was no evidence to support the claims. He said Opendi should instead reflect on her performance in office.

"Opendi cannot show you any trail, not even a snail moves without leaving a trail. A young girl, Akoth Angella, came and swept her off. Why then do you blame Tanga Odoi?" he said.

Away from Opendi's case, former West Budama North Member of Parliament Othieno Okoth has for years accused Dr. Odoi of exerting undue influence over political leadership in the constituency from which he originates.

In the recent elections, Okoth who claims he was heavily decampaigned by Dr. Odoi, lost his parliamentary seat by just four votes. Maximus Ochai emerged winner with 12,259 votes against Okoth's 12,255.

Okoth alleged that Dr. Odoi interfered with the electoral process, citing incidents of intimidation and misuse of security personnel.

"The man had about 20 soldiers. We don't know who deployed them. He was supposed to be guarded by police but he was moving with soldiers, beating up my supporters. I reported the matter to police but nothing has been done. He intimidates everyone in the district," Okoth said.

Responding to the accusations, Tanga defended his role in the political process, describing himself as a reformer rather than a disruptor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Is Tanga Odoi a problem? I am a solution to problems. Am I a voter? Yes. Do I weed out bad leaders? I do," he told nilepost

As criticism continues to mount over his alleged interference in district politics, Dr. Tanga Odoi maintains that respect for leadership is central to political survival.

He says his continued influence within the party is rooted in mutual respect and longstanding service to the NRM.