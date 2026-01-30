Uganda: New Masindi Municipality Mayor Amanyire Pledges Accountability, Unity

Masindi Municipality mayor-elect Roger Amanyire has pledged to prioritise accountability in the use of public funds, transparency in leadership, and improved service delivery following his victory in the recently concluded mayoral elections.

Amanyire, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, was declared winner after polling 10,062 votes. The results were officially announced by Masindi Electoral District Returning Officer Kakaire Gastervus at 2:49 a.m. on Wednesday, January 28.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Isaac Bongomin came second with 2,583 votes, while incumbent mayor Ronald Kyomuhendo Businge--who contested as an Independent after losing in the NRM primaries--finished third with 2,383 votes. Nakalema Asiina polled 693 votes, while Mateeba Milly Muhumuza came last with 212 votes.

Addressing journalists shortly after his declaration, Amanyire said accountability had been a major challenge in the municipality and vowed to ensure value for money in all public projects.

"The major challenge has been accountability. Under my leadership, I want to ensure there is value for money in projects implemented, while also strengthening lobbying efforts to attract more development to our municipality," Amanyire said.

He further pledged to foster unity among political and technical leaders, noting that internal conflicts had previously undermined service delivery.

"It is unfair to hear that a mayor cannot see eye to eye with the district chairperson and councillors. How do you deliver services when leaders are constantly fighting? I will work to ensure unity and that we move on the same page with both political and technical leaders," he added.

Municipal Councillors Elected

In the municipal council races, Paul Onziita was elected direct councillor for Isimba Ward, while Lydia Murungi won the woman councillor seat for Kigulya and Isimba wards.

Nathan Benda won the direct councillor seat for Bigando Ward, with Fatuma Nyangoma re-elected as woman councillor for the same ward. Jedon Keith emerged winner as direct councillor for Kigulya Ward.

In Nyangahya Division, Bony Kirya was elected woman councillor for Kikwanana Ward, while Joselyne Balikurungi secured the woman councillor seat for Kiryanga Ward.

In Central Division, Abdullah Aziz Katuku won as direct councillor for Southern Ward, with Sauda Birungi elected woman councillor.

Godfrey Musindi Kiiza was re-elected as direct councillor for Civic Ward, alongside Jolly Basiima as woman councillor.

Robert Akugizibwe retained the direct councillor seat for Western Ward, while Deputy Mayor Betty Kyomuhendo was re-elected as woman councillor for the ward. Moses Abigaba Karoota won the direct councillor seat for Kihuuba Ward.

Moreen Nangoya was elected woman councillor for Kisiita and Kibwona wards, while Benjamin Tumukwasibwe won as direct councillor for Kisiita Ward.

Winfred Atugonza secured the woman councillor seat for Kihuuba Ward, Richard Kamanyire was elected direct councillor for Kibwona Ward, Vegas Abigaba was re-elected as direct councillor for Kiryanga Ward, and Godfrey Kugonza won as direct councillor for Kikwanana Ward.