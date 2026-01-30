Botswana: First Division North League Resumes Tomorrow

Francistown — The First Division North League will resume this weekend following a break for the festive holidays.

Exciting fixtures are lined up across the northern region tomorrow, with football fans set to be treated to thrilling encounters as the race for promotion to the elite league gathers momentum.

Among the highlights of the weekend's fixtures is a top-of-the-table clash between the league leaders and the second-placed team. Current log leaders Tonota FC will host Tsabotlhe FC at Tonota Grounds.

Both teams have played 13 matches, but Tonota FC enjoy an eight-point lead, positioning them as favourites for promotion.

Tonota FC sit comfortably at the top with 33 points and a goal difference of 15, while Tsabotlhe FC are second with 25 points and a goal difference of 12. Notably, Tsabotlhe FC remain unbeaten this season.

The match is expected to be the centre of attraction, as fans anticipate whether Tonota FC will extend their lead or Tsabotlhe FC will narrow the gap. With both teams eager to secure maximum points, the fixture promises to be a thrilling and fiercely contested encounter.

Although Tonota FC are favoured, Tsabotlhe FC will be seeking revenge after losing the first-round encounter 3-2. Tonota FC coach,

Thaloba Nthaga, said preparations had been going well and the team's mission was to secure all three points. He noted that all players would be available except one who was serving a suspension. Nthaga added that the team had signed three new players.

He urged Tonota FC supporters to turn out in large numbers to rally behind the team, saying their support always boosted players' morale.

Tsabotlhe FC coach, Botshelo Pelokgosi, expressed confidence ahead of the weekend's match and believes his side can achieve a positive result.

While acknowledging that Tonota FC have more experienced players, he trusted his technical team and players to rise to the occasion. Pelokgosi also called on supporters to come out in numbers to support the team.

Meanwhile, First Division North Secretary General, Daniel Nkoketsang, said everything was in place for the league's resumption after the festive break on December 23.

He noted that despite heavy rainfall in the northern region, all pitches were ready for play and expressed hope for favourable weather conditions to allow fixtures to proceed smoothly.

In other fixtures, Eleven Angels will face BR Highlanders FC at Tagala Primary School Ground, while Mbalakalungu SC will host Ferry Wonderers SC at Prisons Ground in Kasane. Tshikenyega Tigers will take on Enesia FC at Tshikenyega Primary School Ground in Mahalapye. JJ United FC will play Ndundu Young Fighters FC at Mmutle Primary School in Sefhare, while Motlakase Power FC will welcome Sankoyo Bush Bucks at Palapye Swallows Grounds in Palapye. All matches will kick off at 15:30hrs. BOPA

