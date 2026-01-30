Kenya: Youth Group Submits Anti-Corruption Petition to EACC After Eldoret-to-Nairobi Walk

Nairobi — A delegation of Kenyan youth on Thursday formally presented a sweeping anti-corruption petition to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), demanding urgent action against what they described as "systemic corruption" that locks young people out of jobs, business opportunities and public services.

The petition was submitted at the EACC Headquarters, Integrity Centre in Nairobi, by delegates representing the Eldoret-to-Nairobi Youth Walk, a peaceful civic action in which participants trekked hundreds of kilometres to draw national attention to challenges facing the country's youth.

The youth said the journey was intended to demonstrate the urgency and gravity of their grievances while exercising their constitutional right to assemble and petition public authorities.

Addressed to the Director and Secretary of the EACC, the petition cites constitutional provisions including Articles 22, 35, 37, 73 and 232, as well as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act and the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA).

The document argues that corruption in Kenya has evolved into a structural barrier to youth empowerment and national development.

The petition alleges that youth-focused programs, including procurement preferences and enterprise funds, have been "hijacked" by well-connected individuals and proxy companies, shutting out genuine youth entrepreneurs unable to pay bribes.

"As a result, youth without money to bribe the system are condemned to unemployment, poverty and despair," the petition states, linking the situation to rising crime, substance abuse and growing mistrust in public institutions.

Economically excluded

The youth note that although more than 75 per cent of Kenya's population is under the age of 35, young people remain the most economically excluded group.

Beyond economic exclusion, the petition raises concerns over what it terms a growing human rights crisis tied to corruption.

It alleges that youth who speak out against graft or organise for accountability are often harassed, intimidated or arbitrarily arrested, creating a climate of fear that silences dissent. Corruption-driven impunity, they argue, undermines constitutional rights to life, security, expression and assembly, while eroding public trust in state institutions tasked with oversight and accountability.

The petition cites constitutional protections on the right to life, freedom of expression, assembly, access to information and principles of leadership and integrity as its legal foundation.

Among their key demands, the youth are calling on the EACC to publicly acknowledge the petition, conduct comprehensive youth-centred investigations into corruption affecting employment and service delivery, audit all youth empowerment programs, and strengthen protection for youth whistle-blowers and activists.

Direct engagement

They also urge the Commission to engage directly with young people through structured forums, issue periodic public updates on actions taken, and recommend systemic reforms to dismantle corruption networks that perpetuate poverty and inequality.

Receiving the petition, EACC Secretary and CEO Abdi Mohamud commended the youth for their peaceful demonstration and civic responsibility. He praised their commitment to promoting integrity and said the Commission would review the petition and respond within its constitutional mandate.

Mohamud highlighted that EACC has an existing memorandum of understanding with the National Youth Council and has prioritized youth engagement in anti-corruption campaigns, including International Anti-Corruption Day activities themed around uniting youth against corruption.

"The Commission provides its commitment and assurance in working with the youth and other partners towards making Kenya a corruption-free and ethical society," he said.

The youth described the Eldoret-to-Nairobi walk as a symbol of "peaceful resistance to corruption" and a demand for dignity, justice and equal opportunity, saying they refuse to inherit a nation weakened by graft.