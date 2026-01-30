Kenya: Footage Shows Police Officer Carrying 105-Year-Old Woman to Nairobi Courtroom Amid Missing File Puzzle

30 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Heartwarming footage has emerged showing an Administration Police officer carrying a 105-year-old woman to a courtroom at Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi, as she made yet another trip to court for longstanding land dispute amid questions over missing files.

The officer is seen lifting the centenarian from the law courts' entrance. He then carried her up the stairs to the courtroom after the elderly woman refused to use the lift.

The granny, who speaks only Kamba, has spent decades in and out of court battling to defend a parcel of land she claims powerful individuals are trying to seize.

When she sowed up in court on Wednesday, the centenarian was instructed to return the following day, although it was unclear which case file she was following.

She reportedly refused to use the lift out of fear, prompting the officer to assist her up the stairs.

The Judiciary is yet to respond to queries regarding the status of the land case.

