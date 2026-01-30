Zimbabwe: Police Arrest Suspect in Brutal Masvingo Child Murders

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the killing of two children in Masvingo province in what authorities have described as a heinous and deeply disturbing crime.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that Obedience Makonye was arrested on 27 January following the murder of his 14-year-old niece, Elizabeth Munetsi and his nine-year-old cousin Shepherd Makonye.

The incident occurred a day earlier at Gondora Mountain in Guyo B Village, Zaka as the children were returning home from school.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Obedience Makonye (29) in connection with the callous case of murder which occurred on 26 January 2026," said Commissioner Nyathi.

Police allege that the suspect lured the two children to the mountain where he sexually abused the teenage girl in the presence of the younger child before killing both victims in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Their bodies were later dumped at the mountain.

"The suspect was arrested after confessing to the heinous incident to the police," Commissioner Nyathi said adding that a kitchen knife believed to have been used in the killings was recovered after the bodies were located.

.In a separate incident, police in Chiredzi are investigating the murder of a four-year-old Early Childhood Development learner, Steadfast Makondo who was found dead with multiple bruises after being reported missing while coming from school.

"The body was discovered under a marula tree in Newtown, Chiredzi. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing," Commissioner Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, in Ngundu, police are probing a drowning incident at Tugwi-Mukosi Dam in which a 26-year-old woman, Leona Zendekanyi and a three-year-old child, Saint Munyaradzi lost their lives after a boat capsized.

"The incident occurred after a boat carrying the victims and eight other passengers allegedly smashed into a hard object in the water," Commissioner Nyathi said.

In response to the spate of tragedies, police have urged parents and guardians to exercise greater vigilance.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges parents and guardians to take full responsibility for the safety of their children, particularly primary and ECD learners by accompanying them to and from school," Commissioner Nyathi said.

He also warned the public against unsafe water activities, stressing the dangers of overloading boats and ignoring safety precautions.

"Members of the public are urged to avoid overloading boats, ensure the use of proper safety equipment and exercise caution when operating or boarding water vessels," he said.

As investigations continue, police say they remain committed to ensuring accountability while appealing for collective responsibility to protect children and vulnerable members of society.