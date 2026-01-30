Kenya: 'It Is Not Fair' - EACC CEO Says Graft Claims On Northern Kenya Unproven

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Abdi Mohamud has dismissed claims that Northern Kenya is uniquely corrupt, describing such assertions as unfair and misleading.

He emphasized that corruption is a national challenge, not confined to any one region.

Speaking amid heightened scrutiny of leaders from northern frontier counties over allegations of bribery and embezzlement of public funds, Mohamud clarified that the EACC investigates cases strictly in line with the law, not based on geography or political affiliation.

"It is not fair to say one region is more corrupt than another without presenting real statistics," Mohamud said Thursday.

"Corruption is a national problem, and the challenges we face exist in all counties."

Addressing claims that the commission shields political leaders in Northern Kenya, Mohamud stated that the EACC applies uniform standards across the country.

He said public interest, the scale of public funds involved, and the profiles of individuals implicated guide EACC investigations.

"First of all, the EACC does not single out regions for investigations or other activities within our mandate," he said.

"What guides us is our investigation policy, which prioritizes three things: public interest, the amount of public funds involved, and the personalities involved."

Political onslaught

Mohamud's remarks come amid political debate in which some leaders have characterized North Eastern counties as hubs of graft and mismanagement of devolved resources. He said such framing distorts the reality of corruption in Kenya.

"To focus on one region alone is unfair," he stressed.

"We know there are problems, but these exist in all counties. Our work is grounded in law, not politics. We investigate cases according to policy and legal guidelines, not regional stereotypes."

Despite rejecting regional profiling, Mohamud confirmed that investigations are ongoing in Northern Kenya, with some cases advancing to prosecution.

"For this area, we have conducted numerous investigations. Currently, there are files with the Director of Public Prosecutions where we have recommended charges against senior personalities, including a sitting governor and other senior officials," he revealed.

All five counties in the northern region currently have active investigations, reflecting the commission's consistent approach nationwide.

'Deeper issues'

Mohamud warned against turning corruption into a political tool or reducing the region's complex challenges to graft alone.

"To portray the problems in Northern Kenya as minor is unfair. The issues here are much deeper, shaped by historical marginalization and developmental gaps," he said.

His comments coincide with Northern leaders defending themselves against accusations by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who claimed that leaders from the region have misused billions allocated through devolution, the NG-CDF, and other programs.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan has promised a two-week Development Assessment Tour, inviting media, professionals, and the public to inspect projects across his constituency.

"The development tour will enable independent inspection of projects and on-the-ground verification... Seeing is believing," Keynan said.

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi acknowledged that while historical marginalization partly explains underdevelopment, corruption by local leaders must also be addressed, calling for forensic audits.

Meanwhile, leaders including former Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi argue that the region's struggles stem mainly from legacy issues, insecurity, and harsh climatic conditions.