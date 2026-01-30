Kenya: Undelivered Goods - EACC Denies Clearing Contested Sh6.1bn NYS Payments

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has clarified its role in a multi-agency investigation into alleged irregular payments at the National Youth Service (NYS), following reports suggesting the commission approved and later blocked payments worth over Sh6 billion.

Some suppliers had claimed that EACC's decision to halt the payments was made in bad faith.

However, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud emphasized that the anti-graft agency "never approved these payments" and was only part of a multi-agency team of approximately 20 members appointed by the Cabinet Secretary of the National Treasury.

Mohamud explained that the multi-agency report required further investigation to establish the facts, which are now before the courts.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"After deliberations, the team forwarded a report to the appointing authority; however, when it reached the National Treasury and NYS, they requested the EACC to conduct a thorough investigation because certain details were not adding up," he said.

The investigation revealed that services and goods worth approximately Sh6-7 billion were never supplied.

"The commission has the mandate to investigate and forward criminal files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which we did," Mohamud added.

He further explained that EACC also has the authority to pursue civil action for the recovery of public funds or court directives, even when matters have criminal elements.

'100 per cent convinced'

Although the DPP did not endorse EACC's recommendation, the commission proceeded to court because it was "100 per cent convinced" that services and goods had not been delivered.

On December 18, 2025, the EACC filed HCACEC Suit No. E049 of 2025 -- EACC v Benson Gethi Wangui t/a Schoolwork Enterprises, Newtool Mart Trading, Ratego Technologies, Realtool Trading, Comptool Trading & Others, seeking a permanent injunction to restrain NYS from honoring payment vouchers totaling KES 6,167,797,655.

Temporary orders halting the payments were issued by Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Court in Nairobi, pending the hearing scheduled for December 18.

The suit names several suppliers, including Schoolwork Enterprises, Newtool Mart Trading, Ratego Technologies, Realtool Trading, Comptool Trading, Horizon Limited, Liz Link General Suppliers, Link General, Jimchar Enterprises, and Tison Limited, as the 1st to 6th defendants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NYS officials, listed as the 7th to 15th defendants, are accused of colluding with these companies to falsify Local Purchase Orders (LPOs), Goods Received Notes, Stock Control Cards, and other accountability documents to support fictitious payments.

Investigators found that NYS officials manipulated records, creating 248 forged LPOs and delivery notes, while other genuine LPOs belonged to different government institutions.

The falsified documents were deliberately backdated and reordered to falsely indicate that goods had been received and distributed.

The EACC also implicated NYS's then-Director of Finance, Samwel Mudanyi Wachenje, who allegedly signed 245 of the 277 LPOs despite knowing they were fictitious.

The commission emphasized that its actions aim to safeguard public resources and ensure accountability, and that all documentary evidence has been presented to the court for determination.