Kenya: Starlets Cast the Net Wider As Odemba Calls Local Talent for Wafcon Mini-Camp

NAIROBI — Harambee Starlets will enter a one-week mini-camp for locally based players as part of their preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), as the technical bench intensifies efforts to strengthen the squad ahead of the continental showpiece.

The camp will run from February 1 to February 6, 2026, and is designed to assess emerging and in-form players from the domestic leagues as Kenya builds toward the tournament scheduled for March 17 to April 3, 2026.

The mini-camp forms a crucial pathway toward the WAFCON provisional squad, offering players a final opportunity to stake their claim before the team assembles for the main residential camp on February 15, 2026. Standout performers during the week-long assessment will be considered for inclusion as preparations enter their decisive phase.

Head coach Beldine Odemba emphasized that the camp is part of a deliberate and ongoing player monitoring process rather than a one-off selection exercise.

"We have been closely following the local leagues, attending matches and monitoring performances throughout the season. This mini-camp allows us to work with the players we have identified in a structured environment, assess them again, and understand how they fit into the team," Odemba said.

With WAFCON fast approaching, the camp will allow the technical bench to evaluate squad depth, competition for places, and team balance, while also reinforcing the link between domestic performance and national team selection.

Squad Called Up for the Mini-Camp

Goalkeepers:

Annedy Kundu (Kenya Police Bullets), Vivian Shiyonzo (Kibera Soccer Women), Juliet Adhiambo (Trinity Starlets)

Defenders:

Mary Majeso (Kibera Soccer Women), Ruth Khasoha (Vihiga Queens), Sheryl Muyera (Zetech Sparks), Diana Shakava (Ulinzi Starlets), Elizabeth Muteshi (Trinity Starlets), Mercyline Mejor (Trinity Starlets), Euphraiser Shilwatso (Kayole Starlet), Mirriam Chelagat (Bungoma Queens)

Midfielders:

Medina Abubakar (Kenya Police Bullets), Lorna Nyabuto (Kenya Police Bullets), Providence Mukalo (Vihiga Queens), Centrine Ngasi (Trinity Starlets), Lucy Nato (Ulinzi Starlets)

Forwards:

Anna Arusi (Kibera Soccer Women), Faith Mboya (Kenya Police Bullets), Linda Kihara (Kayole Starlet), Shaline Nambengele (Ulinzi Starlets), Catherine Khaemba (Bungoma Queens), Purity Akinyi (Shabana Starlets), Airin Madalina (Vihiga Queens)

As the countdown to WAFCON continues, the mini-camp represents a defining moment for local league standouts hoping to turn strong domestic form into a place on Africa's biggest stage.