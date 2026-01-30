Eritrea: Extensive Water and Soil Conservation Activities in Adi-Keih Sub-Zone

30 January 2026
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Residents of the administrative areas of Igila, Mesgolo Zula, Safira, and Sibiraso in the eastern escarpment of Adi-Keih sub-zone are conducting extensive water and soil conservation activities.

The coordinators of the program said that the program, which commenced in October 2025, is being carried out from three centers, and that over 84 km of terraces have already been constructed and more than 73 hectares of water diversion schemes renovated.

At the program, which is being carried out six days a week, 450 manpower are participating daily.

The residents, on their part, noting the significance of the program in rehabilitating the environment and boosting agricultural production, expressed readiness to strengthen participation.

