South Africa: Deadline Looms for NSFAS Rejected Students to Appeal

Students, including first-time applicants and continuing students, who were rejected by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for funding, have until 31 January to appeal the decision.

For the 2026 academic year, NSFAS has streamlined its appeals process to ensure that every student is afforded a fair and equitable opportunity to have their application reconsidered.

"Upon receiving the outcome of their NSFAS application, students who wish to appeal are required to initiate the process promptly. The appeals window is open, and NSFAS will notify students of the outcome of their appeals on an ongoing basis," said the financial aid scheme in a statement.

It further said that it is imperative that students submit all required supporting documentation as part of their appeal, as incomplete submissions cannot be processed.

"Applicants are granted a strict 30-day window from the date of their outcome notification to provide the necessary documents and complete their appeal. Failure to submit the requisite documentation within this period will result in forfeiture of the appeal opportunity."

NSFAS encouraged students to prepare all relevant documents in advance and to adhere strictly to the prescribed deadlines to ensure their appeals are considered in a timely manner and without unnecessary delay.

For more information visit https://www.nsfas.org.za/content/appeals.html.