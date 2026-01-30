South Africa: Thabo Bester Transferred to Ebongweni Correctional Centre

30 January 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, has been transferred to the super maximum eBongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad.

Bester was being held at the Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Centre (C-Max) in Pretoria.

"It has to be emphasised that offender transfers are a routine practice, guided by established security risk assessments to ensure the safety, security, and stability of correctional facilities and the broader criminal justice system.

"The offender will continue to receive appropriate care in line with applicable legislative and policy prescripts and will retain full access to legal representation, family communication, and court processes.

"All necessary logistical arrangements remain in place to ensure that court appearances and legal proceedings proceed without disruption," the Department of Correctional Services said.

Bester infamously escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Facility in 2022 and was re-arrested in Tanzania along with co-accused Nandipha Magudumana.

His trial is expected to begin in July.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

