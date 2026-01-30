South Africa: Condolences After 11 Die in Isipingo Crash

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has conveyed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the 11 passengers who lost their lives in a road crash in Isipingo, Durban.

At approximately 08:30 on Thursday morning, a Toyota minibus taxi and an interlink truck crashed on Wanda Cele Drive.

"The RTMC acknowledges the profound pain and loss experienced by the affected families and the broader community during this difficult time," said the corporation in a statement on Thursday.

The RTMC, in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other relevant authorities, has dispatched investigators to the scene to establish the circumstances that led to the collision.

The RTMC has appealed to all road users to exercise heightened caution, patience, and adherence to road traffic laws, particularly during peak traffic periods, to prevent further loss of life on the country's roads.