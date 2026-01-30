South Africa: Nkabinde Inquiry Extension Granted

President Cyril Ramaphosa has granted an extension for the completion date for the Nkabinde Inquiry.

The inquiry - formally known as the Enquiry into the Fitness to Hold Office of Advocate Andrew Chauke - was established in September last year to investigate and determine the fitness to hold office of Advocate Andrew Chauke, the Director of Public Prosecutions for the South Gauteng Division.

It is led by retired Justice Baaitse Elizabeth Nkabinde.

"The original date for the completion of the inquiry and submission of a final report was 30 January 2026. President Ramaphosa has extended this period to 30 June 2026 as a result of a delay in the commencement of the proceedings of the inquiry.

"Justice Nkabinde is assisted by Adv Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere SC and Attorney Ms Matshego Ramagaga as additional members of the inquiry," the Presidency said in a short statement.

President Ramaphosa suspended Chauke in July last year pending the finalisation of the inquiry.

"Having asked Advocate Chauke to provide reasons he should not be suspended, President Ramaphosa has decided suspension is the correct course of action pending an inquiry.

"The President believes Advocate Chauke's continued tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions - while facing serious accusations - would negatively affect the reputation of the National Prosecuting Authority as a whole.

"President Ramaphosa is also concerned that Advcoate Chauke will not be able to fulfil his functions optimally while facing an inquiry," the Presidency said at the time.