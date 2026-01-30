South Africa: Parents Fear for Children As 94% of Gauteng School Transport Fails Tests

Inspectors found 94% of scholar transport vehicles in Gauteng failed roadworthiness tests at Jabulani testing station in Soweto last week.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department impounded about 50 unroadworthy taxis in Alexandra on Friday morning, bringing school transport services to a complete standstill.

Parents across Gauteng are afraid to send their children to school after road safety inspectors found that nearly all scholar transport vehicles are unsafe.

The roads and transport department inspected 51 vehicles at the Jabulani testing station in Soweto over three days last week. Only three vehicles passed.

Department spokesperson Lesiba Mpya says inspectors found serious problems. Drivers had no valid licences. Vehicles had no licence discs. Seatbelts were broken. Windscreens were cracked. The tires were worn smooth.

Inspectors also found loose wiring, broken doors and worn shock absorbers.

Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale Tlabela says the results show children are in danger every day.

"These results are unacceptable. The fact that 94 percent of vehicles tested failed to meet basic roadworthiness requirements demonstrates the grave danger our children face daily. We will not allow this to continue," said Diale Tlabela.

The inspections came after a crash on the R553 Golden Highway in Vanderbijlpark two weeks ago that killed 14 children. The driver who was arrested has given up trying to get bail.

Democratic Alliance shadow roads member Evert Du Plessis says the findings show the government is failing learners.

"The safety of Gauteng learners on our roads is in grave danger. The fact that only six percent passed the inspection should raise alarm bells and force immediate action," said Du Plessis.

In Alexandra, Johannesburg Metro Police Department operations stopped school transport on Friday morning. Operations director Angie Mokasi says officers impounded about 50 unroadworthy taxis.

Alexandra scholar transport operators say they have stopped all services. Roads are blocked to stop anyone taking children to school. Operators must pay R5,000 or more to get vehicles back.

The department warns that operators who break the rules will face fines, vehicle impoundment and criminal charges. More inspections are planned.