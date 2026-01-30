South Africa: Thabo Bester Moved to New Prison in KwaZulu-Natal

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the transfer is a routine practice and does not change Bester's legal position or rights.

Thabo Bester is serving life for rape and murder after he faked his death and escaped from prison in 2022.

Thabo Bester has been moved to a new prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Department of Correctional Services transferred the convicted rapist and murderer to eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the move forms part of routine offender transfers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the transfer does not change Bester's legal position. It also does not affect his access to rights.

Nxumalo said the transfer should not be seen as unusual.

"Offender transfers are a routine practice, guided by established security risk assessments to ensure the safety, security and stability of correctional facilities and the broader criminal justice system," Nxumalo said.

He said Bester will continue to receive care in line with the law. He will also receive care in line with departmental policy.

Nxumalo said Bester will keep full access to his legal representatives. He will also keep access to family communication and court processes.

"All necessary logistical arrangements remain in place to ensure that court appearances and legal proceedings proceed without disruption," Nxumalo said.

Bester is serving a life sentence for rape and murder.

His case shocked South Africa after he escaped from Mangaung Correctional Centre in 2022. He faked his death during a prison fire.

He was rearrested in Tanzania in 2023. He was brought back to South Africa along with his co-accused. This included Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Over recent months, court proceedings linked to his escape have moved slowly.

The case has faced repeated delays due to legal applications, changes in legal representation and arguments over detention conditions.

Bester remains in custody. The criminal case linked to his escape continues through the courts.