South Africa Expels Top Israeli Diplomat for 'Violations of Diplomatic Protocol'

Cape Town — South Africa has declared Israel's top diplomat in the country persona non grata, ordering him to leave within 72 hours following what officials described as repeated breaches of diplomatic norms.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) announced Thursday that Ariel Seidman, the Chargé d'Affaires at the Israeli Embassy, must depart the Republic by Sunday evening.

The expulsion follows what South African authorities characterized as "unacceptable violations" that directly challenged the nation's sovereignty. DIRCO specifically cited the use of official Israeli social media channels to launch what it called "insulting attacks" against President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with a failure to properly notify South African officials of visits by senior Israeli representatives.

"Such actions represent a gross abuse of diplomatic privilege and a fundamental breach of the Vienna Convention," the department said in a statement. "They have systematically undermined the trust and protocols essential for bilateral relations."

The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, established in 1961, sets international standards for diplomatic conduct and requires foreign missions to respect the laws and dignity of their host countries.

South Africa has been increasingly critical of Israel's military operations in Gaza, and in 2024 brought a case before the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians—charges Israel has firmly denied.

The move represents one of the most serious diplomatic ruptures between the two countries in recent years. A Chargé d'Affaires typically serves as the acting head of mission in the absence of an ambassador.

South African officials called on the Israeli government to demonstrate greater respect for international diplomatic principles in future engagements.

The Israeli government has not immediately responded.

Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri confirmed the decision in the official statement issued from the OR Tambo Building in Pretoria.