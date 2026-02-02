Egypt: Gourmet Egypt Plans IPO On EGX Through Secondary Share Sale

Gourmet Egypt, a food producer and distributor controlled by B Investments Holding, is preparing to list on the Egyptian Exchange, according to people familiar with the transaction.

The offering will be structured as a secondary sale, with B Investments and other shareholders offering up to 190.51 million existing shares. The shares represent about 47.6% of Gourmet Egypt's issued share capital. After the listing, B Investments will retain a 40% stake in the company.

The IPO will include two tranches: a private placement for qualified investors in Egypt and a public offering open to retail investors. Both tranches will be priced at the same level, with the final price to be set through a book-building process.

Gourmet Egypt is in the process of securing approvals from the Financial Regulatory Authority and the exchange. Trading is expected to begin in February 2026, subject to regulatory clearance.

The company operates in Egypt's branded food segment, producing and distributing packaged food products for the local market. The listing adds to a growing pipeline of consumer-focused IPOs as Egypt seeks to revive activity on its stock exchange.

Key Takeaways

Gourmet Egypt's planned listing reflects renewed interest in Egypt's equity market after several years of thin IPO activity. By opting for a secondary sale, the transaction allows existing shareholders to reduce exposure without raising new capital or diluting the company. The structure suggests confidence in investor demand for consumer and food businesses, which tend to offer more predictable cash flows than cyclical sectors. Retail participation will be closely watched, as domestic investors have been cautious amid inflation and currency volatility. Retaining a 40% stake keeps B Investments aligned with the company's future performance, while increasing free float and liquidity on the exchange. For the EGX, the deal supports efforts to broaden sector representation and attract both local and institutional capital. If completed on schedule, the IPO could help set a benchmark for pricing and execution for other private companies considering listings in 2026. Success would signal improving confidence in Egypt's public markets, while weak demand could delay similar transactions in the pipeline.